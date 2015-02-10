picture-books-about-being-brave

Pre-K

Growing Reader

10 Picture Books to Help Teach Kids About Being Brave

These stories help kids understand that they’re strong, they can cope, and they’re not as fragile and small as they might sometimes feel.

STAY CONNECTED

Sign up for the Brightly newsletter to get book recommendations, reading tips, and seasonal inspirations.

By clicking “Join Us!” I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Penguin Random House’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

YOU'RE SIGNED UP

Keep an eye out for Brightly, coming to your inbox soon.

20 Early Chapter Books for Boys Thumbnail

Growing Reader

20 Early Chapter Books for Boys

There are more quality chapter books for boys in existence now than ever before — though any young reader, boy or girl, is sure to appreciate the stories’ humor, adventure, and heart.

Page-Turning Classics for <br>9- to 12-Year-Olds Thumbnail

Tween

Page-Turning Classics for 9- to 12-Year-Olds

Some kids may think of classics as a dusty, centuries-old brick of a book. We've compiled a selection of true classics tween readers will treasure for the rest of their lives.

social-media-self-esteem

Tween

Teen

How to Talk to Kids About Social Media and Self-Respect

At its core, social media is about users advertising themselves, making themselves look special, important, and happy, no matter how many filters it takes.

14 Great Gift Books for Kindergarten Graduates Thumbnail

Growing Reader

14 Great Gift Books for Kindergarten Grads

Whether your kindergartner has a graduation day at school or you want to commemorate the occasion at home, gifting one of these reads is a sweet way to say, “Great start!”

books-break-fourth-wall

Pre-K

Growing Reader

10 Zany Picture Books That Break the Fourth Wall

For little readers, a book that literally speaks to them is one they won’t soon forget. These delightful picture books bring kids right into the story.

Brightly Storytime: <br><i>Oh, the Places You&#8217;ll Go!</i> Thumbnail

Pre-K

Growing Reader

Brightly Storytime: Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Read along with Dr. Seuss's Oh, The Places You'll Go!, a timeless picture book sure to inspire kids of all ages as they navigate life's many ups and downs.

star-wars-feat

Pre-K

Growing Reader

Tween

Teen

Books for Star Wars-Obsessed Kids

We've assembled a quick, age-appropriate list of books that will delight any kid who has consumed all things Star Wars and doesn’t know what to read next.

slow-down-mamma

Grown-Up Reads

Slow Down, Momma: A Note of Encouragement for Busy Moms

As mothers, how do we find space in the middle of all the madness to pause and practice the art of steadying our minds? To start: do what you can where you are.